



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has reportedly demanded a new three-year deal worth £250,000-a-week to extend his stay at Arsenal.

According to ESPN, Aubameyang, 31, is open to remaining at Arsenal with his current contract expiring in 2021.

However, the former Borussia Dortmund striker wants to be tied down to the North Londoners until 2023.

And he also wants his weekly £180k to be increased to £250k.

Arsenal’s budget is tight, with permanents deals for Cedric Soares and Pablo Mari as well as an extension for David Luiz revealing Arteta’s need for numbers without delving into the transfer market.





And Arsenal’s priority is to keep Aubameyang past the end of the next season.

It means he is likely to get his salary upgrade, which would still leave him £100k shy of Mesut Ozil’s £350k weekly package.

Aubameyang proved his importance to Arsenal by becoming the fastest player to reach 50 goals for the club with a strike in the 4-0 win over Norwich City.

Manchester United were believed to be one of many interested teams, including Barcelona, Juventus and Inter Milan, tracking his situation.