<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

The Super Falcons on Wednesday boosted Nigeria’s chances of qualifying for the next round in the ongoing FIFA Women World Cup in France with a 2-0 victory over South Korea.

The first goal arrived in the first half when South Korean defender Kim Doyeon kicked the ball into her own neat following strong pressing by Falcons striker Desire Oparanozie.

Barcelona’s striker Asisat Oshoala scored a beautifully taken solo goal in the second half after a counter attack by the team.

A draw against hosts France in the next game will see Nigeria proceed to the next round.