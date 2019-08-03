<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Two Super Eagles players of Oghenekaro Etebo and John Ogu were guests in the Big Brother Naija TV reality show on Friday night.

Both Nigeria international made their way into the arena for their Friday night games as the housemates were in total surprise after introducing themselves the midfielders put them through the drills.

Etebo and Ogu officiate the night arena games with whistles handed to them and the housemate with the highest score during the soccer game will be declared the winner.

Stoke City star played all seven matches for the Super Eagles at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations 2019, while Hapoel Be’er Sheva man made one appearance in Egypt.

The Super Eagles suffered a 2-1 semi-final defeat to Algeria but went on to beat Tunisia 1-0 and claim the bronze medal.