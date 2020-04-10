<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Philippe Coutinho’s agent Kia Joorabchian says his client would probably love a return to the Premier League, though the current pandemic makes things difficult.

Recent reports from Sky Sports suggested Barcelona were keen to sell Coutinho this summer. From the Premier League, Arsenal, Chelsea and Spurs reportedly showed an interest. Coutinho’s agent, Kia Joorabchian, spoke about the rumours this week.

Joorabchian admitted he’s an Arsenal fan, as we already know from recent photos of him celebrating the opening goal against West Ham on March 7th. He doesn’t let this affect decisions for his clients, though.

“The fact I’m an Arsenal supporter is not a secret,” Joorabchian said. “I don’t have any preference where the players go. I don’t try to push someone to one club or another. Everything is a possibility.”





All the same, a move to the Premier League is certainly on the table for Coutinho. It just seems to be a matter of figuring out which club can actually afford it.

“The Premier League is something that he has always enjoyed playing in, and loved playing in, and would probably love to come back and play in,” Joorabchian continued.

“The question is what are going to be the financial conditions of all the clubs, including Barcelona and all the Premier League clubs at the end of this pandemic.”

That’s not a trivial point to make. Arteta spoke to Sky Sports this week to confirm they’re planning for multiple transfer window scenarios. At this stage, they don’t even know if they’ll be able to do any business at all.

Even if Coutinho does want to join Arsenal, plenty of other factors could stand in the way. We’re still a long way off any serious updates.