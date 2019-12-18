<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Philippe Coutinho has worn a child’s size Bayern Munich replica jersey this season because none of the adult shirts fit him.

Coutinho, who arrived on loan from Barcelona in the summer, joined after Bayern had taken delivery of their shirts from adidas for the first half of the season.

Rather than wearing the replica shirts that are available to purchase in the club store, Bayern wear “authentic” shirts which are lighter and dry quicker but none of those came in a size suitable for Coutinho.

Bayern’s away jersey and Champions League home strip do fit the Brazil international, but he will have to wait until the winter break for the next delivery of “authentic” tops.

That means he will have to wear the junior shirt one more time, in the home game against Freiburg on Saturday.

It doesn’t seem to have affected Coutinho, though. The former Liverpool man scored a hat trick in the 6-1 win against Werder Bremen at the weekend.

And so far this season he has seven goals and seven assists for Bayern.