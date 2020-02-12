<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho left Liverpool for Barcelona in January 2018 for £142 million after five years at the Premier League club.

He is currently on loan with Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich after falling out of favour at the Camp Nou.

“Liverpool is flying, and it doesn’t surprise me. We’ve seen it already last year when it won the Champions League, but I’m also not surprised because of their fantastic squad and manager,” he told Sports Illustrated.





“I am so happy for them, because I have so many friends there, former teammates–so I’m just so happy for them–but that’s all. I don’t look back.

“I took another path, and now I am on another journey, much like everyone else. I’m focused entirely–just like them–on reaching my dreams. I’m happy with what I did in the past, and now I can only look forward.”

It remains to be seen if Bayern will make his loan move permanent despite his return of seven goals and eights assists in 27 games.