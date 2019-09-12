<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Philippe Coutinho told Sport Bild what Jurgen Klopp told him after he completed a loan move to Bayern Munich this summer.

“He sent me a message and wished me luck,” he said. “He said that Bayern is a big club and the Bundesliga a great league and that he is very happy to see me there.

“Klopp is simply a great coach, one of the best in the world, a real leader.”

Liverpool decided against re-signing Coutinho despite needing someone with his mercurial talents and while this decision might prove unpopular in some quarters, the Reds are a more balanced outfit without the Brazilian.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are tasked with shouldering the responsibility of creating the bulk of big chances for Liverpool, with Jurgen Klopp tasking his midfield trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum with more conservative roles.

The Reds’ midfield is responsible for breaking up play and protecting the back four while recycling possession and retaining the ball as best as possible.

Not having someone like Coutinho is the reason for having such a conservative midfield and even if it seems less glamourous or eye-catching, it’s extremely effective and helped Liverpool win a sixth European Cup.