Philippe Coutinho reportedly has no future at Barcelona despite impressing for Bayern Munich in the early stages of the 2019-20 campaign.

The Brazil international was linked with a number of clubs during the summer transfer window before ultimately securing a loan move to German champions Bayern.

Coutinho has managed two goals and three assists in eight outings for the Bundesliga giants this term, including two goals and two assists in six league appearances.

As it stands, the 2019 Copa America winner is due to return to Camp Nou next summer, but according to AS, the 27-year-old has no future with Ernesto Valverde’s side.

The report claims that Bayern will have the chance to sign Coutinho on a permanent deal at the end of the season for £104m, although it is currently unclear whether the club will exercise that option.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur were all linked with moves for South American before Bayern brought him to the Allianz Arena in the middle of August.