



Barcelona midfielder Philippe Coutinho who is currently on loan at Bayern Münich could play against Barcelona in the quarter-finals of the Champions League if Barcelona manages to knockout Napoli, and if Bayern defeats Chelsea.

Currently, Coutinho wants to just focus on the Champions League. If the forecasts come true, Barça and Bayern will face each other on the 14th. Until the Champions League finishes, the 28-year-old will not decide on his future.





The only thing that is certain as it stands is that the Brazilian prioritizes a Premier League return. However, all the clubs that have shown interest in Coutinho (Chelsea, United, Newcastle, Tottenham, and Arsenal) are aware of Barça’s financial needs, so they will not rush a move until the last moment to sign him for a low fee.

Barcelona expects to sell the midfielder for at least €80m so that they can recover a big portion of the €140m that was paid in January 2018. After winning the Bundesliga and German Cup, Coutinho now looks forward to winning a treble with Bayern Münich.