Philip Azango has signed a three-year contract with KAA Gent from AS Trencin of Slovakia after passing a routine medical, the Belgian club have announced.

The 21-year-old left winger was a deadline day signing after he played for his Slovak club last night in a Europa League playoff only to dash out to Belgium today to complete his transfer.

He is a direct replacement for compatriots and fellow GBS Academy products Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu, who incidentally both came through from AS Trencin as well.

Azango, who featured for Plateau United and Nasarawa United in the NPFL, is a fast and direct winger who weighs in with his fair share of goals.