Philip Azango has said he was surprised that it took him just over a season at AS Trencin of Slovakia to make the big move to Belgian club KAA Gent.

Azango, 21, has signed a three-year contract with Gent after some impressive showings in just 26 league games for Slovak club AS Trencin.

He is a direct replacement for compatriot Moses Simon, who has left for La Liga side Levante UD.

“I knew I will leave Trencin, but I never thought it would come so fast,” he said.

“I am glad I am starting a new life with a new challenge with Gent.

“I hope to do my best to justify the confidence the club have in me.”

He moved to Slovakia in the 2017/18 season and three goals in 22 league outings for Trencin.

This season, he has made four appearances and starred as Trencin dumped Feyenoord out of the Europa League.

The former Plateau United and Nasarawa United nippy winger is following the same route Moses Simon and Samuel Kalu charted to Europe – GBS Academy Bukuru to AS Trencin in Slovakia before the move to Gent.

“We all came from GBS Academy and God has used ‘Coach Bros’ to make all these possible,” he said.

“Now I hope to match what Moses and Samuel have done in Belgium.”