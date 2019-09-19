<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Ex-Liverpool caretaker manager Phil Thompson has stated Sadio Mane “made the wrong decision” in the Reds 2-0 Champions League loss to Napoli on Tuesday night.

Jurgen Klopp’s charges had their best opportunity to score in the 54th minute when the Merseyside outfit was on the counter and Mane sent a mistimed pass to Salah, which the Egyptian clearly couldn’t utilise.

“I wouldn’t say Liverpool should have won the game – no great drama,” Thompson told Sky Sports.

“As we saw last season, Liverpool lost their first three [away] games and came back. But a couple of errors that would have disappointed Jurgen Klopp.

“They had a couple of chances, but it was the final ball [that was missing]. And the final touch, just at the time when they are in the box and you need that touch and the ball is bouncing off them.

“I remember it was 2 vs 1 when Mane and Salah went through and I believe Mane has made the wrong decision trying to find Salah and he has over-hit the ball.”

Both Mane and Salah were on target against Newcastle United last Saturday, and will be looking to have their scoring boots on once again when Klopp’s charges travel to London to tackle Frank Lampard’s Chelsea.

Mane has revealed he is still good friends with Salah after the Senegal forward was upset the Egyptian didn’t pass the ball to him in the box against Burnley.

“With Salah? It’s forgotten,” Mane told Canal+.

“These are things that happen in football. Sometimes you have to say things face-to-face. Sometimes it happens that I am not given the pass.

“But we have reconciled and become the good friends we were before.”