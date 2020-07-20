



Former Manchester United star Phil Neville was not pleased with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team selection against Chelsea in the FA Cup.

The Red Devils lost 3-1 in the semi final at Wembley after a limp display, and in part due to goalkeeping mistakes from David De Gea.

But Neville felt the team selection from manager Solskjaer was a key reason for the loss.





The result means Chelsea face Arsenal in the final, while both United and Chelsea have to play the final two Premier League games of their seasons to try and secure a spot in the top four.

“I don’t think United had a player on the pitch, maybe [Bruno] Fernandes, that played well,” the former Manchester United player explained on TV.

“I think Ole picked the wrong team and the wrong system.”