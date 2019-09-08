<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden has hit back at manager Pep Guardiola after he described the teenager as a “shy guy”.

Foden is considered one of the brightest young talents in English football, but just made 13 Premier League appearances last season – including three starts.

And the Stockport-born playmaker insists he is ready to play regularly for City, regardless of how people view his character.

“He has his own opinions and I stick by how I am,” Foden told reporters while on international duty with England U21s.

“I just know that I’m ready to play.

“I feel like I am. I try to show him every day in training. I’m going to fight for it every day. I’m ready to play whenever.”

“My team-mates are telling me to be patient but obviously I’m hungry and want to play now,” he added.

“It will be nice if Pep watched the Turkey game but maybe he’s taken a little holiday to play golf or something! I wouldn’t blame him.”

The Premier League champions will surely be determined to avoid another Jadon Sancho situation.