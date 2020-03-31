<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





PFA chief executive Gordon Taylor has vowed to block plans to cut Premier League players’ wages as the debate over the coronavirus crisis rumbles on.

And the former Bolton and Birmingham winger also said that the union will want to know the financial position of a club before it offers them a deferral, meaning that clubs will only be offered monetary relief based on their own merits and it won’t be a one-size-fits-all scenario.

A majority of clubs in the EFL are looking to defer wage payments owing to the current coronavirus pandemic but Taylor is concerned some may use the current climate to cash in.

He told the Daily Mail: “We don’t just want anyone taking advantage of this crisis to suit their own ends. A request for deferral of wages has to be realistic and meaningful and needs due diligence. Players have their own welfare to think about.”

The report goes on to state that there are at least three known clubs who have requested that players take a cut in salary as to ensure staff members are protected, only to be told by the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) they are unable to agree without the consent of the trade union.





Taylor continued: “Inevitably clubs are putting it to players — the captain or the PFA delegate. But we are encouraging players not to accept that.

“One group (accepting a deferral or cut) makes players at other clubs feel uncomfortable. We would rather do it with everyone, including us, involved.”

So far the PFA’s position is that pay cuts are not needed because of the chance of the leagues will recommence.

Taylor stated: “There is no need to make a cut if the season is completed.”

However, this stance is contentious and even some club chiefs have criticised it.

Taylor is set to meet with the ELF and Premier League on Wednesday for a final showdown in discussions amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is reported that Championship sides have already made a £5 million loss because of the current climate, while many club directors are ‘desperate’ for guidance from the EFL with regard to wage deferrals and cuts.