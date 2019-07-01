<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Petr Čech says Chelsea are hoping to have a new manager in place before the players return for pre-season training on Wednesday.

Maurizio Sarri left for Juventus earlier this month and is expected to be replaced in the Stamford Bridge hot-seat by Blues legend Frank Lampard.

And former goalkeeper Čech – who recently became the club’s new technical and performance adviser – has suggested Lampard’s appointment could be just days away.

“I am one of the articles that the coach has to choose from,” the 37-year-old told reporters in the Czech Republic over the weekend.

“I could consult all the candidates with the leadership, they know my ideas.

“The club has identified some of the coaches they are dealing with.

“The situation is open, Frank [Lampard] is one of the candidates. The first team will start the preparation, by that time we would like to solve the coach’s question.”

Derby confirmed last week that Lampard has been granted permission to talk to his former club about the vacant manager’s post.