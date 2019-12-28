<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigeria forward Peter Utaka is thrilled to link up with Japanese J2 league outfit, Kyoto Sanga FC.

Utaka will join Kyoto Sanga on a permanent deal next month subject to a medical.

“I am delighted to have signed a contract with Kyoto Sanga FC. I am now looking forward to seeing the new environment, new teammates and club staff, and supporters. Thanking you in advance!,” Utaka told the club’s official website.

The 32-year-old once had stints with Japanese clubs; Shimizu S-Pulse, Sanfrecce Hiroshima, FC Tokyo and Tokushima Vortis.

He last featured for Japanese J2 club Ventforet Kofu where he scored 21 goals in 41 appearances.

The vastly travelled forward once featured for clubs in Belgium, Denmark and China.

Utaka was capped seven times by Nigeria and scored three goals.