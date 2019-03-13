



Rivers United utility player Peter Ubakanma says he’s calmly waiting for his chance to put on the Green and White Jersey of Nigeria at a major tournament in the future.

The former MFM midfielder has been in terrific form for the Pride of Rivers since joining shortly before the beginning of the season.

Speaking on his good form and future in the round leather game, Ubakanma said his biggest dream is to represent Nigeria in major tournaments and added that a move to Europe is a target for him.

“The dream of every player is to play for their country in big tournaments and I’m not an exception”.

“An invitation into the National U-23 team or CHAN team is possible if I continue to play very well and avoid injury, although I’m very calm about all these.”

Ubakanma stars for Stanley Eguma’s team at the right back position against Katsina United in their rescheduled Nigeria Professional Football League game last week and Super Eagles goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa pulled a great save in the closing stages of the game to deny him a first goal for the Club.