Rivers United utility player Peter Ubakanma says his side won’t underestimate Niger Tornadoes when both side clash in the matchday 14 of Nigeria Professional Football League at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium on Sunday.

The Ikhon Allah Boys are currently having their worst season in the top flight and has suffered more away defeats this season than any side in the division.

However Ubakanma said that Rivers United aren’t bothered by the position of Niger Tornadoes on the log, he added that they are preparing for the like it’s a Cup final.

“We are preparing for the game against Niger Tornadoes, we don’t want the repeat of what happened in our last home match “.

“The technical crew are working tiredness in training to perfect strategies and put the squad in the best condition for the Sunday game against Niger tornadoes”.

Rivers United ended a bad run of three consecutive defeats last week with a win at struggling Kennedy Boboye’s Remo Stars and the former MFM star stressed that his side must sustain their current momentum with another win.

“The mood in the camp wasn’t good after the three consecutive defeats, But we the players and coaches believed in ourselves.”

“The two-goal we conceded against Wikki Tourists at home were fantastic goals and there’s nothing we could do about it, but we are happy to end the bad runs with a win at Remo Stars and the team must build on that,” he said.