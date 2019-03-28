<a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt='' /></a> <a href='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://apps.pista.ng/ads/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt='' /></a>

Peter Schmeichel has credited Manchester United with making a “brave” decision to appoint Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager on a permanent basis.

United confirmed on Thursday that the club’s former striker had signed a three-year contract, having impressed since taking over as caretaker boss in December following Jose Mourinho’s dismissal.

Solskjaer has guided United to 14 wins during his 19 games in charge, bringing them back into contention for a top-four Premier League finish and to the Champions League quarterfinals.

“I have to credit the club for the timing and also the bravery for doing this,” said Schmeichel, who played alongside Solskjaer at Old Trafford.

“I think it’s a fantastic appointment and it’s a great opportunity to bring a lot of Manchester United back to Manchester United.”

Solskjaer was manager of Molde when he initially agreed to enjoy United on a temporary basis and was expected to return to the Norwegian club.

The 46-year-old’s only other managerial experience had come during a brief stint at Cardiff in 2014, which saw them relegated from the Premier League.

However, despite his relative inexperience at the top level, Solskjaer has been a revelation at Old Trafford, transforming the laboured style of play fans had tired of under Mourinho, Louis van Gaal and David Moyes.

“From a Manchester United fan’s perspective, it is a great appointment,” Schmeichel said. “It offers so many things in the short term that we haven’t seen for a long time.

“It’s exciting watching Manchester United. It’s back. It’s been gone for a little bit.

“You’re excited to go and watch some of the players that are performing so well now under Ole, that didn’t perform so well under the previous managers.”