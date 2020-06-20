Odion Ighalo appeared to dedicated his first Manchester United goal to his sister, who tragically passed away in December.

Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel says Odion Ighalo has been a revelation at the club and one of the most positive surprises ever.

The Nigeria forward joined the Red Devils on loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua in January and has performed admirably for the Premier League side.

The 31-year-old has scored four goals in nine appearances for the club.


The former Watford striker will stay with United until January 2021 after his loan deal was extended last May.

“I think he (Ighalo) has been one of the most positive surprises ever,” Schmeichel said.

“He has been a revelation at the club and everybody has come to like him.”

Ighalo was in action for United in Friday’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

He replaced Anthony Martial in the 78th minute of the encounter.

Get more stories like this on Twitter

AD: To get thousands of free final year project topics and other project materials sorted by subject to help with your research [click here]


Related StoriesMORE FROM AUTHOR

More Stories