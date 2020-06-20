



Manchester United legend Peter Schmeichel says Odion Ighalo has been a revelation at the club and one of the most positive surprises ever.

The Nigeria forward joined the Red Devils on loan from Chinese Super League club Shanghai Shenhua in January and has performed admirably for the Premier League side.

The 31-year-old has scored four goals in nine appearances for the club.





The former Watford striker will stay with United until January 2021 after his loan deal was extended last May.

“I think he (Ighalo) has been one of the most positive surprises ever,” Schmeichel said.

“He has been a revelation at the club and everybody has come to like him.”

Ighalo was in action for United in Friday’s 1-1 draw against Tottenham Hotspur.

He replaced Anthony Martial in the 78th minute of the encounter.