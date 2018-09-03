Peter Schmeichel says Jose Mourinho requires “time and patience” at Manchester United, saying he can lead the club to a Premier League title.

The United manger has come under much scrutiny in recent weeks – especially after the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham at Old Trafford and the 3-2 loss at Brighton – adding to his pre-season rants on a wide range of subjects.

However, the 55-year-old Portuguese led United to a 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor on Sunday and was full of praise for the club’s fans after the game, claiming that their support has been “vital” to the team.

Schmeichel, who made 398 appearances for United in all competitions, says Mourinho – who succeeded Louis van Gaal in 2016 – still requires “time and patience” from the club’s fans.

“He’s been at great clubs,” he said. “Real Madrid, Inter Milan. He won the Champions League with Porto. Three Premier League titles with Chelsea. He’s done so many great things in football.

“But Manchester United is a different level to anything. The scrutiny, the traditions and the history that we have. This is in the equation every day. Every single day, we respect our history. We have very proud traditions.

“We finished runners-up last season from fifth the campaign before. We’re straight into the Champions League this year, we won the Europa League and we’ve been in two FA Cup finals.

“This is great. Yes we strive for more, but these are very positive things.

“When we give him time and patience, when we understand this is a period in which we have to develop, we can win the Premier League.”

Schmeichel was part of the United squad that won the treble in 1999 under Sir Alex Ferguson and he believes that the club have grown since then, adding even more potential scrutiny for the club’s managers.

“You can’t just walk into Old Trafford and you’re there. There’s so much to get used to. He must think ‘wow this place is so special’ because of what happens around him.

“Every single place that he goes, he will not meet one or two United fans, but big numbers. They live and breathe Man United. This is what the other clubs don’t have in those kind of numbers.

“There is nowhere he can go where Man United is not with him. I think that takes time. When I arrived at the club, I was surprised, and it took a long time to get used to.

“That was in 1991 and the club has grown since then. It’s different today. All over the world; South America, Asia and everywhere I travel it’s full of people who love the club.”