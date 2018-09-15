Nigeria legend Peter Rufai has said he believes goalkeeper Ikechukwu Ezenwa would have done much better for the Super Eagles than Francis Uzoho at the World Cup in Russia.

Rufai spoke in Umuahia on the sidelines of a coaching clinic for grassroots coaches organised by Pastor Inyama’s Carl Academy and Football College.

“In my candid opinion, I was surprised Ezenwa was benched throughout the World Cup,” the one-time Super Eagles No 1 revealed.

“I was shocked at Francis Uzoho’s preference by the Super Eagles coach (Gernot Rohr).

“If you ask me, and I would insist the Ezenwa is better and would have done better for the Super Eagles at the World Cup”.

Rufai, 55, with 65 Super Eagles caps, would go on to reel out qualities that in his assessment stand the Enyimba shot stopper shoulder high above Uzoho.

“You see, one of the strongest points of a goalkeeper is his ability to communicate and perhaps command his defenders,” he said.

“He is the last man in defence, so he sees and reads the game much better and faster.

“He should know the names of his defenders and be bold and courageous enough to always talk to them during matches.

“Ezenwa has all these qualities, but you know the manager (coach) is in charge and takes the final decision”.

Uzoho shipped in four goals at the World Cup as Super Eagles crashed out at the group stage for the first in 12 years following defeats to Croatia (2-0) and Argentina (2-1).