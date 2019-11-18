<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Former Nigeria goalkeeper Peter Rufai has thrown his weight behind Daniel Akpeyi following his recent performances for the Super Eagles.

The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeepers was initially overlooked for Super Eagles international friendly games against Ukraine and Brazil back in September and October respectively.

Akpeyi was recalled to Gernot Rohr’s team this month for their 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Lesotho and Benin Republic after Francis Uzoho was ruled out for six with a serious injury.

The 33-year-old was in action for Nigeria in their 2-1 win over Benin in Uyo last Wednesday and 4-2 success again Lesotho in Maseru on Sunday.

Rufai, who led the country to the 1994 and 1998 World Cups, has now backed the much criticised goalkeepers to continue his improvement with the national team.

“In football, you can never say you have overgrown challenges that confront people in your position,” Rafai said.

“Goalkeepers cannot overgrow their challenges, Akpeyi is still a good goalkeeper and he is doing well at the moment, training day in and out to show his qualities.

“As long as he is playing, he will keep growing and keep showing his qualities.” Rufai concluded.