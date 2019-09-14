<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Following recent struggles for Super Eagles boss, Gernot Rohr to pick a first-choice goalkeeper for the team, former national team hero, Peter Rufai, has blamed it on lack of proper football development rather than on the German.

Francis Uzoho was the preferred choice in goal at the 2018 FIFA World Cup but was dropped for Daniel Akpeyi for the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), however, the Omonia of Cyprus star returned during the 2-2 draw against Ukraine in an international friendly on Tuesday.

Super Eagles fans are not confident with the current crop of goalkeepers in the national team after enjoying top quality from the likes of Peter Rufai and Vincent Enyeama but Dodo Mayana believes the fault is not from Rohr.

“It is a pity, we are in a situation like this when it comes to goalkeeping but there’s nothing Gernot Rohr can do overnight. It is impossible,” Rufai opined in a chat.

“We should not be calling out Rohr all the time to give us a goalkeeper. The truth is, there is no goalkeeper that he has not tried. All the goalkeepers we have so far, he has given them the opportunity but their shortcomings is not the problem of Gernot Rohr.

“The failure of a policy to deliberately develop talents is to blame and not Rohr. He cannot be held responsible for Nigeria not producing top-class goalkeepers.”