Peter Olayinka’s Slavia Prague were crowned Czech Super Liga champions for the third in a row on Sunday.

Jindřich Trpišovský’s side claimed the title for the 21st time .

Olayinka has scored six goals and provided three assists in 20 league appearances for Slavia Prague this season.





The 25-year-old linked up with Slavia Prague from Belgian outfit KAA Gent in 2018.

The winger won the double during his first season at the club.

He has so far scored 16 goals in 63 league appearances for the Červenobílí.