



Super Eagles striker Peter Olayinka has disclosed that he has no intention of leaving Slavia Prague despite rumours of clubs in Europe battling for his signature.

The Nigerian international stated this in an interview with a Lagos-based radio station.





Olayinka has been in a good goal-scoring form this season, netting 11 goals and helping the team reached the last eight of the UEFA Europa League.

“I would be interested in new adventures at some points, but I don’t know because there have been rumors.”

“But for now, I can say I’m 100 percent Slavia Prague’s player, but we will what happens in the future.”