Peter Olayinka has signed for Czech First League side Slavia Praha from Gent for €3.2 million in a four-year deal.

The attacker joined the Belgian outfit in 2016 after agreeing to a three-year contract but spent most of the time on loan with Slavia and Zulte-Waregem.

The Red and Whites ended last term as runner-up behind league champions Viktoria Plzen and they have recruited the 22-year-old in an effort to reclaim the title they last won in 2017.

Last season, the striker scored 11 goals across all competitions for Zulte-Waregem and he is excitedly looking forward to continuing with the form for Jindrich Trpisovsky’s men.

“I am very happy, and I was happy from the moment I knew there was an interest form Slavia and I could return to Prague,” Olayinka told club website.

“I know the city and I was tempted to come back because Slavia is one of the top teams of Czech football.

“When I played for Dukla Slavia they became champions. And I can imagine that they will be champions again and I want to play my part in it. It is a great chance for me. Slavia is the club where I can be champion.”

Olayinka could make his debut for his new club in their second league game against Karvina on Saturday.