



Peter Olayinka has celebrated Slavia Prague’s impressive Europa League away win against Scottish club Glasgow Rangers.

Jindřich Trpišovský’s men beat their hosts 2-0 at the Ibrox Stadium to seal a place in the quarter-finals 3-1 on aggregate.





Olayinka put the visitors ahead with a beautiful header in the 13th minute.

Slavia Prague’s put the game beyond the home team when Nicolae Claudiu fired home the second goal 16 minutes from time.

“Thank you Jesus for everything. All glory belongs to you 🙏🏾 what a win and goal,” the forward tweeted.