



Peter Olayinka has celebrated Slavia Prague’s impressive 2-0 away win against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

Slavia Prague progressed into the next around of the Europa League after winning the Round of 16 contest 2-0 on aggregate after both sides played out a goalless draw in the first leg.





Lukáš Provod side-footed home at the far post from a deep delivery to net an away goal for Slavia Prague four minutes after the break.

Olayinka then set up Abdullah Sima for the second late on.

The Nigeria international later took to the social media to celebrate the win.

“What a performance! What a team! @slaviaofficial,” he tweeted.

The forward has scored twice for Slavia Prague in the competition this season.