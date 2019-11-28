<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Nigerian international Peter Olayinka was in action for Czech Republic side Slavia Prague in their 3-1 home defeat to Italian giants Inter Milan in UEFA champions league clash on Wednesday.

Olayinka was impresive on the night, but an round superlative display from Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku overshadowed his performance for the home side.

Romelu Lukaku scored his 250th career goal and created other two for his strike partner Lautoro Martinez to boost their hopes of booking the Champions League last 16 place and left Slavia eliminated.

Lukaku set Martinez for the opene after few minutes into the game , but Slavia dragged themselves back into the tie when they were awarded a penalty for a foul on Peter Olayinka by Stefan de Vrij, however captain Soucek stepped up and dispatched the spot-kick down the middle past Samir Handanovic.

Inter regained control of the game when Lukaku rounded the goalkeeper Ondrej Kolar moment later for his first Champions League goal of the season.

Lukaku, who now has 198 club goals and 52 for Belgium, also had two goals disallowed in the Czech Republic set up after he delivered a superb cross with the outside of his left foot for Martinez to volley home.

Olayinka has scored once from five appearances in this season’s UEFA champions league.