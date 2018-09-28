Peter Olayinka has celebrated his return to action for Czech champions Slavia Prague after an injury spell.

The former KAA Gent and Zulte-Waregem striker was a second half substitute as Slavia Prague progressed to the fourth round of the Czech Cup with a 2-0 home win over FK Usti Nad Labem.

Before then he last featured for his team in a league game in August.

“It feels good to be back,” Olayinka declared on his return to action.

The 22-year-old striker has scored a goal in two league games since his arrival from Belgium.

Slavia Prague are top of the table with 24 points from nine matches.

