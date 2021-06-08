Both Peter Olayinka and Abraham Marcus will tonight get their chance to stake a claim for places in the Super Eagles squad for 2022 World Cup qualifiers when they start against Cameroon.

Both players were late subs in Friday’s first friendly, which the Eagles lost 1-0.

But they must have impressed coach Gernot Rohr for them to now be thrown into the deep end in a game the Eagles pride will again be at stake.





Winger Olayinka, who already has a handful of appearances for the Eagles, has enjoyed a great season at Czech double champions Slavia Praha, who have promptly extended his contract.

He also posted a fine run in the UEFA Europa League and has reportedly attracted interest from clubs in the major leagues.

Midfielder Marcus, on the other hand, shone in the Portuguese second division for Feirense, who, however, failed to gain promotion back to the top flight.

Tonight he will be expected to bring the creativity that continues to be lacking in the Eagles midfield.