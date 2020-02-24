<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oghenekaro Peter Etebo was on parade for Getafe during Sunday’s 3-0 home loss to Sevilla in a Spanish La Liga game.

The Nigeria midfielder was handed a starting role but could not prevent Jose Bordalas’ men from losing in front of their own fans.

Getafe’s hopes of a top-four finish was dented after goals from Lucas Ocampos, Fernando and Jules Kounde condemned them to their seventh loss of the campaign.

Etebo was cautioned in the 34th minute and was subsequently subbed for Uruguayan midfielder Mauro Arambarri with 36 minutes remaining.





Despite the defeat, the Super Eagles star gave a good account of himself winning five aerial duels, completing three interceptions and had 56.7% PA.

His appearance on Sunday was his fourth for the Luis Azulones since his arrival from English Championship side, Stoke City in January.

Etebo will hope to deliver a more impactful showing when Getafe take on Ajax in the second leg Round of 32 of their Europa League game against Ajax on Thursday.