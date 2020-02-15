<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo is in the Getafe’s line up to face giants Barcelona in today’s Spanish La Liga encounter at the Camp Nou.

Jose Bordalas’ men have been the revelation of the season so far and after missing out on Champions League football on the final day of the previous campaign, Los Azulones are pushing hard for a top-four finish.

Barcelona for their part are showing some signs of improvement under new manager Quique Setien, but there remains plenty of work to do for the new coach.

Setien side has named a list of 18 players for week 24 of the La Liga after coming from behind to beat Real Betis 3-2 last weekend at Benito Villamarín Stadium.



