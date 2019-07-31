<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo will resume training with Stoke City next week after representing the side at the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Etebo played in all of Nigeria’s seven games in the competition and was widely named as one of the top performers for the Super Eagles in the competition.

”We’re very proud of our African players and they have done superbly well. We have two of the top five African midfielders at Stoke. We’re very proud of both of them,” Stoke City manager Nathan Jones stated during a question and answer session with the club’s supporters.

“Pete came in last year with only a week of rest and had to play a full season.

“He’s then had to go straight back into the Africa Cup of Nations and no rest. So we’ve had to give him an extended rest or you won’t get the best out of Peter Etebo.

“I’ve spoken to Pete throughout the summer. We’re very proud of him. He’s now resting with his family. He’ll be back with us next week when we can reintegrate him and get him back into league football for Stoke City.