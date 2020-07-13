



Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Etebo has been included in Stoke City’s retained list for the 2020/21 season.

Etebo joined LaLiga club Getafe on a six-month loan deal in January after falling down the pecking order under new manager Michael O’Neill.

The combative midfielder featured in 11 league games for Stoke City before the switch.





Getafe hold an option to sign the 24-year-old on a permanent transfer at the end of the season.

Etebo has impressed during his stint at Getafe, scoring once in 10 league outings.

The former Warri Wolves star has however missed the Azulones’ last three games due to injury.

Etebo joined Stoke City from Portugal Primera Liga club CD Fierense in 2018.