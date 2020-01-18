<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Oghenekaro Peter Etebo is delighted to see Getafe record a win in his maiden LaLiga appearance for the club.

Getafe ended a run of two league games without a win following a 3-0 away victory against Leganes at the Estadio Municipal de Burtaque.

Etebo started the game on the bench and replaced injured Cameroonian midfielder Allan Ayom in the 31st minute.





The Nigerian midfielder took to the social media to celebrate the win.

“Important 3 point and thanks to the traveling fans,” Etebo wrote on his Twitter handle.

The 24-year-old recently linked up with Getafe on a six-month loan deal from Sky Bet Championship club, Stoke City.