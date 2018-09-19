Stoke City midfielder, Oghenekaro Peter Etebo, is delighted to see the side pick their second win in the English Championship this season following Tuesday’s 1-0 home victory against Swansea City.

Joe Allen’s 57th minute strike gave the Potters all three points against Swansea City in the encounter at the Bet365 Stadium, Staffordshire.

The win also put an end to a run of two league games without a win for Gary Rowett’s men.

“A hard fought win last night. The home support was amazing! The #Potters supporters are unreal!,” reads a Tweet by Etebo who received a yellow card in the 36th minute of the game.

Etebo has made nine appearances in all competitions for Stoke City this season.

The Potters will host Blackburn Rovers at home in their Championship clash on Saturday