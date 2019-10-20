<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Super Eagles midfielder Oghenekaro Peter Etebo is in cloud nine following Stoke City’s 2-0 home win against Fulham in their Sky Bet Championship clash at the Bet365 Stadium on Saturday.

It was the Potters second league win of the season following last weekend’s 2-1 away win at Swansea City.

Tyrese Campbell opened scoring for the home team in the 16th minute, while Lee Gregory added the second 10 minutes from time.

“Another three points. Well done lads and thanks to all the Amazing fans of city for their support,” Etebo wrote on his Twitter handle.

Etebo was in action for the entire 90 minutes in the game.

It was the former CD Feirense of Portugal midfielder 10th league appearance for Nathan Jones’ men.