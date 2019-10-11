<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Twenty one Super Eagles players have arrived in Singapore ahead of Sunday’s friendly with Brazil at the Singapore National Stadium.

Stoke City’s midfielder, Oghenekaro Etebo, pulled out of the friendly on Thursday, after Torino left-back Ola Aina, who was excluded after a domestic injury on Wednesday.

21 other players trained on Thursday, a statement from the NFF said.

The statement read in part, “Three-time African champions Nigeria have full capacity in Singapore as they began training sessions on Thursday ahead of Sunday’s prestige friendly with five–time world champions Brazil.

“Stoke City of England’s Oghenekaro Etebo is a late withdrawal from the roster, but all the other 21 players trained on Thursday morning and will train twice on Friday.

“The official training session will take place on Saturday, with the match scheduled to kick off at 1pm Nigeria time on Sunday.

“Coach Gernot Rohr has opted not to call any more players following the withdrawal of Etebo, and Wednesday’s withdrawal of defender Olaoluwa Aina as a result of injury.”

The Franco-German already replaced defender Kenneth Omeruo with Tyronne Ebuehi, while Efosa Solomon-Otabor joined the camp following France-based Samuel Kalu’s unavailability.

Solomon-Otabor and forward Peter Olayinka are coming into the Nigeria senior camp for the first time ever while Ebuehi returns for the first time since the 2018 FIFA World Cup finals in Russia.

Former junior international Ramon Azeez also makes a return, and defenders Abdullahi Shehu and Chidozie Awaziem, as well as midfielder Wilfred Ndidi are back after missing the 2-2 draw with Ukraine in Dnipro last month.