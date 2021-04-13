



Former Tottenham Hotspur forward Peter Crouch believes Tottenham owner, Daniel Levy won’t allow Harry Kane to leave the club this summer.

Kane who has been tipped to leave the club if the team fail to qualify for Europe next season has become a hot property for big clubs, most especially Manchester City, Man United, PSG, and Real Madrid.

But Crouch says Levy will demand an ‘astronomical fee’ for Kane despite his loyal service to the club.

“Harry Kane might want to play in the Champions League next season, but Daniel Levy simply won’t bend,” the former Tottenham striker told the Daily Mail.





“I know how tough Daniel is when it comes to deals.

“People talk about Daniel’s reputation but let me put it like this: his one and only agenda is what is best for Tottenham. If I was ever in a position where I owned a football club, I would want Daniel running it because he puts the club’s interests above anything else.

“He doesn’t deal in sentiment and it won’t matter what Harry has done these last seven years. If he really wants to go, it won’t happen unless there is an astronomical fee involved — and that puts a cap on those who could afford him.”