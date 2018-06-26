Australia’s slim hopes of advancing from Group C were extinguished on Tuesday with a 2-0 defeat to Peru, who exited the World Cup on a high note.

Peru, who could have felt hard done by following 1-0 defeats to France and Denmark, found goals from Andre Carrillo and Paolo Guerrero to see off the Socceroos, who needed a win to have a chance to advance.

As it turned out, even victory would not have been enough for Australia as France and Denmark played out a goalless draw in the other group game to ensure they both advanced.

Carrillo scored Peru’s first goal of the tournament in the 18th minute, receiving a lobbed pass from Guerrero and lashing a volley across the box and past goalkeeper Maty Ryan.

And five minutes after half-time, Guerrero added a second goal after Christian Cueva’s shot was blocked but fell for the Peru captain to score.

Australia threw on Tim Cahill in an attempt to chase the game but the 38-year-old could not find the net as his World Cup career came to an end.