Peru captain Paolo Guerrero has been suspended from this summer’s World Cup because of a positive doping test.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport has upheld an appeal by the World Anti-Doping Agency to extend Guerrero’s six-month FIFA ban, which expired this month.

CAS says Guerrero will be banned for 14 months which lasts until January.

The 34-year-old was set to captain Peru at its first World Cup appearance since 1982.

Guerrero tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine, at a World Cup qualifying game against Argentina in October.

His lawyers argued the stimulant had not been performance enhancing, and was accidentally consumed in contaminated tea.

