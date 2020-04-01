<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Spain international and current Aston Villa loanee goalkeeper from AC Milan, Pepe Reina, has revealed that he is now recovering after a ‘real scare’ occasioned by one of the key symptoms of the Coronavirus infection.

Pepe, 37, told Corriere dello Sport that he was isolated after experiencing the first symptoms of Coronavirus – fever, dry cough, headache and fatigue, but that it was difficulty in breathing that scared him stiff.

“I was isolated after the first symptoms of the virus – fever, a dry cough, a headache that would never leave, a sense of fatigue,” Pepe who went into isolation last month told Corriere dello Sport.

“The only real scare was when I was missing oxygen for 25 minutes, just like my throat suddenly closed up and the air could not go through it.

“I spent the first six to eight days locked up in a room. I’m getting out of it now.”





Pepe advises the football authorities in England not to be hasty in making decisions concerning the resumption of competitions, warning that the current Coronavirus pandemic should be handled with levity.

In the meantime, English football has been suspended until April 30, after which the authorities would appraise the situation before make another decision.

“Everyone’s wellbeing goes above anything else. I will be a supporter of playing when everything is in the best conditions, that everyone is safe,” Pepe said.

“We have to be careful when talking about dates or deadlines. I understand that there are economic interests and a lot at stake, but as in any other sector.

“There’s no point in playing without fans. People have to enjoy it. We feel more fulfilled with fans. Beyond that, whatever is healthier and safer will be done.”