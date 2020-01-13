<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Former Liverpool goalkeeper Pepe Reina is expected to join Aston Villa on loan from AC Milan on Monday.

Villa agreed a loan fee with AC Milan on Friday night, and Reina was seen in the stands at Villa Park on Saturday, watching Manchester City’s 6-1 victory.

He will complete a medical later on Monday before completing the formalities of a deal until the end of the season.

The former Liverpool player emerged as a top target for Dean Smith’s side following a season-ending injury to Tom Heaton.





Smith wanted an experienced ‘keeper who can slot straight into the side, although Orjan Nyland will remain in goal for Sunday’s game against Manchester City.

Reina has played 13 games in the last two seasons for AC Milan and is keen to get more game time, but he is expected to compete with Nyland, who impressed in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg against Leicester.

Reina, 37, made 285 appearances for Liverpool between 2005 and 2014 and has won 36 caps for Spain.

Villa’s number one priority in January remains signing at least one striker, having lost Wesley for the remainder of the season.