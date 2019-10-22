<a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.pista.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>

Kevin De Bruyne will reportedly consider his future at Manchester City after growing restless over Pep Guardiola’s demanding playing style.

The Belgian, who moved to the Etihad in 2015, has emerged as one of the finest players in world football under the Catalan, making 83 appearances over the last two full campaigns.

However, City have endured a challenging start to the 2019-20 campaign, with the Premier League champions currently six points behind leaders Liverpool.

According to a report from Spain, De Bruyne feels that Guardiola’s litany of tactical demands has stifled his performances for the Citizens.

The attacking midfielder is also said to harbour doubts over City’s capacity to compete for the Champions League title.

Guardiola’s side has exited the tournament at the quarter-final stage over the last two years at the hands of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.