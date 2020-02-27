A man has been arrested after an investigation was launched into the alleged hacking of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s emails.
Greater Manchester Police have said that a 30-year-old man has been released after being questioned, and that investigations into the alleged data breach are ongoing.
A police spokesperson said: “Greater Manchester Police are currently investigating allegations made regarding the Computer Misuse Act.
“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.
“He has been released under investigation.”
A report in The Sun newspaper claimed that an IT contractor has spoken to them about emails that apparently contain players’ contact details and private transfer discussions, with a number of players said to have been mentioned.
The newspaper also reported that Guardiola was the target of an alleged blackmail attempt after the Spaniard was targeted by a man who was attempting to sell the details for £100,000 in 2017.