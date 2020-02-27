<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





A man has been arrested after an investigation was launched into the alleged hacking of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola’s emails.

Greater Manchester Police have said that a 30-year-old man has been released after being questioned, and that investigations into the alleged data breach are ongoing.

A police spokesperson said: “Greater Manchester Police are currently investigating allegations made regarding the Computer Misuse Act.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of offences under the Computer Misuse Act 1990.





“He has been released under investigation.”

A report in The Sun newspaper claimed that an IT contractor has spoken to them about emails that apparently contain players’ contact details and private transfer discussions, with a number of players said to have been mentioned.

The newspaper also reported that Guardiola was the target of an alleged blackmail attempt after the Spaniard was targeted by a man who was attempting to sell the details for £100,000 in 2017.