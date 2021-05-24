Pep Guardiola has been named LMA Manager of the Year.

It has been a superb season for City, who won the Premier League title for the third time in four seasons, finishing 12 points ahead of our nearest rivals.

We also won our fourth Carabao Cup in a row and next weekend we will compete in our first ever Champions League final when we face Chelsea in Porto.

It’s the second time the City boss has been awarded the prize having previously done so in 2017/18 after leading us to a record 100 points in the Premier League.

Guardiola says the award is shared with his players and staff, without whom our success this season would not have been possible.

“I am delighted to win this award for the second time, but an award like this is only possible if a manager is surrounded by top professionals,” Guardiola said.

“My players have been fantastic – their dedication and professionalism never waver, even in a season that has been the most challenging we have ever faced.





“And my staff are also deserving of the highest praise. I am so lucky to have a team of people who give everything they have every single day to make sure Manchester City are the best we can be.

“This award is dedicated and shared with them.”

Director of Football Txiki Begiristain added: “Pep deserves this award, absolutely. To win the Premier League and Carabao Cup, as well as reach the final Champions League final, in the most trying season we’ve ever seen, says everything about his quality as a manager.

“He has shown an outstanding ability to constantly innovate. With the challenges presented by COVID-19, he’s had to adapt to a new way of working. He’s done it brilliantly and our results say everything you need to know.

“And it isn’t just the results – the way we have played has been fantastic. The style of football is exactly what we want from a Manchester City team.”

Everyone at Manchester City would like to send their congratulations to Pep on his award.