<a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ad9d55dc&cb=854237002' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=4&cb=688937930&n=ad9d55dc' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ac9ac781&cb=14265871' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=3&cb=965144530&n=ac9ac781' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a45dccd2&cb=874525412' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=2&cb=63235876&n=a45dccd2' border='0' alt=''/></a> <a href='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a97ae240&cb=292598972' target='_blank'><img src='http://ads.xyz.ng/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=7&cb=285889128&n=a97ae240' border='0' alt=''/></a>





Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he is wary of the threat that Manchester United will pose in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup semi-final second leg.

City dominated the first leg at Old Trafford on 7 January and will take a 3-1 lead into the encounter.

However, United won the Premier League meeting between the sides 2-1 on 7 December.

“It’s Manchester United. They can do it, they have done it,” said Guardiola.

“In these kind of games against incredible teams with incredible history, they have pride and I know how difficult it will be to reach the final.”

United advanced against Paris St-Germain in similar circumstances in the Champions League last term but will travel across Manchester without several key players, including forward Marcus Rashford and midfielder Scott McTominay.





“We’re a little bit lighter but we can’t just defend we have to go out there, try and keep the ball as well which isn’t too easy because they’re good at pressing so it needs to be perfect,” said United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

“But we’ve done amazing things before at this club and with these players and the PSG game is for me a very good example how you can make a two-goal deficit work in your favour because we need the first goal.”

Paul Pogba will also be absent at Etihad Stadium and fellow United midfielder Nemanja Matic is also doubtful after picking up a knock in Sunday’s 6-0 win over Tranmere in the FA Cup fourth round.

City’s main concern is over defender Aymeric Laporte, who returned from a long-term injury in their Premier League win at Sheffield United on 21 January.

The Frenchman played 75 minutes at Bramall Lane but was not involved in the FA Cup victory over Fulham on Sunday.

Claudio Bravo is set to start in goal for the Blues, having played in all their domestic cup matches this season.